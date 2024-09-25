Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale Confident of BJP's Victory in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed optimism about his party's success in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, attributing high voter turnout and reduced terrorism to BJP's efforts. Voting for the second phase involved 26 constituencies with prominent candidates like Omar Abdullah and Ravinder Raina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:57 IST
Ramdas Athawale Confident of BJP's Victory in Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (File Photo/ ANI ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has voiced strong confidence that his party, the BJP, will secure a full majority in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and form the government. He attributed the high voter turnout to the effective efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah in reducing terrorism in the region. 'I am confident that the BJP will emerge victorious in these elections,' Athawale said.

Highlighting the development strides in J&K, Athawale reiterated his belief in a BJP-led government taking charge. 'J&K is progressing towards development, and I am fully confident that a BJP government will be formed there,' he asserted. The significant voter participation, particularly from women, was an encouraging sign according to the minister.

'The high voter turnout in all these locations is truly inspiring. It's amazing to see the enthusiasm and hope in people's eyes,' Athawale remarked. Voting for the second phase of the Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday, involving over 25 lakh eligible voters across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory.

The election features several prominent candidates, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from National Conference, BJP's J&K chief Ravinder Raina, and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra. Contested seats include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, and others in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024