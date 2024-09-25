Ramdas Athawale Confident of BJP's Victory in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has voiced strong confidence that his party, the BJP, will secure a full majority in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and form the government. He attributed the high voter turnout to the effective efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah in reducing terrorism in the region. 'I am confident that the BJP will emerge victorious in these elections,' Athawale said.

Highlighting the development strides in J&K, Athawale reiterated his belief in a BJP-led government taking charge. 'J&K is progressing towards development, and I am fully confident that a BJP government will be formed there,' he asserted. The significant voter participation, particularly from women, was an encouraging sign according to the minister.

'The high voter turnout in all these locations is truly inspiring. It's amazing to see the enthusiasm and hope in people's eyes,' Athawale remarked. Voting for the second phase of the Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday, involving over 25 lakh eligible voters across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory.

The election features several prominent candidates, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from National Conference, BJP's J&K chief Ravinder Raina, and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra. Contested seats include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, and others in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)