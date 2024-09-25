Left Menu

Iran's Khamenei: Killing Hezbollah Commanders Won't Stop the Group

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that killing Hezbollah commanders will not weaken the group significantly, despite recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. He also accused the U.S. of involvement in the attacks, highlighting the group's organizational strength and resilience.

Updated: 25-09-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:45 IST
Iran's Khamenei: Killing Hezbollah Commanders Won't Stop the Group
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted on Wednesday that targeting Hezbollah commanders won't cripple the group, following Israel's devastating airstrikes in Lebanon.

Khamenei emphasized Hezbollah's strong organizational structure and human resources, stating that the death of a senior commander is a loss, but not a critical one. The recent Israeli offensive has resulted in 569 deaths since Monday, according to Lebanon's health minister, making it the deadliest assault on Lebanon in nearly two decades. This follows nearly a year of conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Khamenei claimed that the 'Palestinian and Lebanese resistance will ultimately triumph,' accusing Israel of civilian casualties due to its inability to defeat its adversaries. He also blamed the U.S. for the escalation, accusing Washington of interference and suggesting that the Biden administration seeks a victory for Israel before the upcoming presidential election.

