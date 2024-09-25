Left Menu

Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Phase Two Highlights

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed gratitude over the significant voter turnout during the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite calls for boycotts, enthusiasm among voters was evident. Reasi recorded the highest turnout at 51.55%, while Srinagar had the lowest at 17.95%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:48 IST
Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Phase Two Highlights
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with other Election Commissioners. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday expressed his gratitude for the significant participation in the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it as a historic moment. He noted the enthusiastic voting across the entire valley and Jammu.

'We are very happy to see voting taking place with fervour and enthusiasm. People are coming out in large numbers, whether in Srinagar or Chinar Bagh, forming long queues since morning. This is history in the making. The enthusiasm is visible even in areas that previously called for boycotts,' Kumar stated. He highlighted the peaceful and fair nature of the elections, witnessed by diplomats in the region.

As of 1 pm, the voter turnout in this phase was recorded at 36.93 percent. Reasi district led with 51.55 percent, while Srinagar had the lowest at 17.95 percent. In this phase, over 25 lakh voters will determine the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies. The final phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024