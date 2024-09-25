Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Phase Two Highlights

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday expressed his gratitude for the significant participation in the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it as a historic moment. He noted the enthusiastic voting across the entire valley and Jammu.

'We are very happy to see voting taking place with fervour and enthusiasm. People are coming out in large numbers, whether in Srinagar or Chinar Bagh, forming long queues since morning. This is history in the making. The enthusiasm is visible even in areas that previously called for boycotts,' Kumar stated. He highlighted the peaceful and fair nature of the elections, witnessed by diplomats in the region.

As of 1 pm, the voter turnout in this phase was recorded at 36.93 percent. Reasi district led with 51.55 percent, while Srinagar had the lowest at 17.95 percent. In this phase, over 25 lakh voters will determine the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies. The final phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)