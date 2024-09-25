Left Menu

US Un-invites Georgian PM from Biden's UN Reception Amid Political Tensions

The United States has withdrawn its invitation to Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze for President Joe Biden's reception for world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. This move stems from Georgia's recent 'foreign agents' law and perceived anti-democratic actions, straining relations with Western powers.

Updated: 25-09-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 21:41 IST
The United States has withdrawn an invitation to Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to attend a reception for world leaders hosted by President Joe Biden during this week's U.N. General Assembly, a U.S. official has confirmed to Reuters. This marks a significant decline in U.S.-Georgia relations.

According to the official, Washington canceled all meetings with the Georgian delegation, attributing the move to Georgia's passage of a controversial 'foreign agents' law earlier this year. The decision follows concerns that the Georgian government is deliberately hindering its path to joining the European Union and NATO.

The U.S. embassy in Tbilisi explained the withdrawal, citing the Georgian government's 'anti-democratic actions, disinformation, and negative rhetoric towards the U.S. and the West.' Georgian parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili criticized the withdrawal as 'frivolous.'

Relations between the once pro-Western Georgia and Western powers have deteriorated, with accusations of authoritarianism and pro-Russian tendencies. The ruling Georgian Dream party, led by billionaire ex-Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, enacted the 'foreign agents' law despite Western condemnation. The law mandates organizations with over 20% foreign funding to register as foreign agents, facing strict disclosure requirements and fines.

Georgian Dream, seeking its fourth term in October's parliamentary election, faces declining popularity since its slim parliamentary majority win in 2020. Senior Georgian Dream MP Mamuka Mdinaradze has accused President Biden of trying to support the Georgian opposition.

Tensions further escalated with U.S. sanctions on two Georgian police commanders involved in protest leader beatings. The EU, indicating Georgia's stalled application process, warned it might suspend visa-free travel if the upcoming election isn't free, fair, and peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

