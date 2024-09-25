Left Menu

Defence Minister Sanjay Seth Accuses Jharkhand CM of Betraying Citizens, Calls for Change

Minister Sanjay Seth criticized CM Hemant Soren for allegedly cheating Jharkhand's farmers, women, and youth. Seth highlighted corruption within Soren's government, advocating for BJP's leadership in the upcoming elections. Former Union Minister Arjun Munda echoed Seth's sentiments, emphasizing the need for change through a 'Parivartan Yatra'.

25-09-2024
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Wednesday sharply criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of 'cheating' the state's farmers, women, and youth. Seth's comments underline his call for a change in the Jharkhand government.

'A change is needed because you (Hemant Soren) looted the land of the army, cheated the farmers, women, and youth of the state in the name of jobs and other benefits,' Seth asserted. He further accused CM Soren of corruption, expressing confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the forthcoming state elections.

'Your government is mired in corruption and several party leaders are in jail. Therefore, we need a change for the state's development, and BJP will bring that change,' Seth stated. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda echoed these sentiments, saying the JMM government has 'disappointed' the people of Jharkhand. He emphasized that the ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra' aims to inform citizens about the alleged betrayals. Jharkhand's legislative assembly elections, set for 81 constituencies, are expected later this year, though dates are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

