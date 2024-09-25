Haryana Beckons Changes with BSP-INLD Alliance Promises

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), declared that Haryana would have a Dalit deputy chief minister if the BSP-INLD alliance triumphs in the upcoming October 5 elections.

The head of the Bahujan Samaj Party confirmed that Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala will ascend to chief minister with two deputies.

Speaking at a public gathering in Uchana, Jind on Devi Lal's 111th birth anniversary, she also petitioned for a caste census. Abhay Chautala shared welfare plans including free cooking gas, Rs 1,100 cash dole per household, free electricity, old age pensions, and unemployment benefits.

Mayawati criticized Congress and BJP for delaying the caste census. She accused Rahul Gandhi of double standards concerning reservations. She emphasized reservations as a hard-won right and not a gift from Congress.

Om Prakash Chautala echoed the importance of agriculture to the economy. Haryana's polls are scheduled for October 5, with results released on October 8.

