Left Menu

Emgage Action Endorses Kamala Harris Amid Travel Ban Controversy

U.S. Muslim advocacy group Emgage Action has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The group cites former President Trump's promise to reinstate a travel ban on Muslim-majority countries as a major threat. Emgage Action had previously supported President Joe Biden in 2020 after initially endorsing Bernie Sanders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:09 IST
Emgage Action Endorses Kamala Harris Amid Travel Ban Controversy

U.S. Muslim advocacy group Emgage Action has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. According to the group, former President Donald Trump's vow to reinstate a travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries poses a significant danger to the community.

Emgage Action had previously endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020 after initially backing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The group claims to have mobilized 1 million Muslim voters during that election.

Harris has already received endorsements from other Muslim groups, including the Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund and the American Muslim Democratic Caucus. Trump's campaign has not yet commented on the development. Harris's running mate, President Biden, repealed the travel ban after taking office in 2021.

In the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Biden administration faces pressure to address humanitarian crises in Gaza. Since the Gaza conflict began on October 7, 2023, Israel has launched extensive military operations, causing significant loss of life and widespread displacement among Palestinian civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024