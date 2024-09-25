Emgage Action Endorses Kamala Harris Amid Travel Ban Controversy

U.S. Muslim advocacy group Emgage Action has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. According to the group, former President Donald Trump's vow to reinstate a travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries poses a significant danger to the community.

Emgage Action had previously endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020 after initially backing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The group claims to have mobilized 1 million Muslim voters during that election.

Harris has already received endorsements from other Muslim groups, including the Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund and the American Muslim Democratic Caucus. Trump's campaign has not yet commented on the development. Harris's running mate, President Biden, repealed the travel ban after taking office in 2021.

In the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Biden administration faces pressure to address humanitarian crises in Gaza. Since the Gaza conflict began on October 7, 2023, Israel has launched extensive military operations, causing significant loss of life and widespread displacement among Palestinian civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)