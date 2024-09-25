Chirag Paswan Backs Nationwide Caste-Based Census, Stresses Social Upliftment
Union Minister Chirag Paswan advocated for a nationwide caste-based census during the India Today Conclave. He argued that such data is essential for formulating policies that uplift marginalized communities. Paswan also discussed political strategies in Bihar, opposed lateral entry in government jobs, and expressed support for the Agnipath scheme in defense recruitment.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan has called for a nationwide caste-based census, asserting that it would reveal the exact population of underserved community sections in need of upliftment.
Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Paswan emphasized that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to regain power in Bihar during the 2025 assembly polls, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the helm.
Paswan criticized lateral entry recruitments in bureaucracy, highlighting an unrest among Scheduled Castes and OBCs, which led to the withdrawal of the policy after he raised concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
