Chirag Paswan Backs Nationwide Caste-Based Census, Stresses Social Upliftment

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan has called for a nationwide caste-based census, asserting that it would reveal the exact population of underserved community sections in need of upliftment.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Paswan emphasized that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to regain power in Bihar during the 2025 assembly polls, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the helm.

Paswan criticized lateral entry recruitments in bureaucracy, highlighting an unrest among Scheduled Castes and OBCs, which led to the withdrawal of the policy after he raised concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

