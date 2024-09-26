OBC Activists Suspend Fast After Maratha Quota Protests

Two OBC activists, Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, suspended their week-long fast on Wednesday in Jalna. The fast aimed to counter Maratha quota demands spearheaded by Manoj Jarange, who ended his own hunger strike earlier in the day.

Hake and Waghmare commenced their indefinite fast in Wadigodri village, just 2km from Jarange's location in Maharashtra's Jalna district. They opposed Jarange's request to include Marathas in the OBC category, calling it unconstitutional.

Hake criticized the state government for pandering to mob influence and accused various groups, including sand mafia, of backing Jarange. In a blunt critique, he accused political figures Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan of caste-based politics. He also highlighted that their protest had deterred Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from yielding to Jarange's demands and warned of electoral repercussions for Maratha quota supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)