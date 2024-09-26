Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies
The Trump campaign asserts Donald Trump as a staunch advocate for the Asian-American community. This follows a recent survey showing Kamala Harris leading Trump by 38 points among Asian-American voters. Campaign communications director Steven Cheung criticized opponents for exploiting the AAPI community for political gains. The campaign disputes the poll results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 05:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 05:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump campaign has claimed former President Donald Trump as a leading advocate for the Asian-American community amidst recent poll discrepancies.
The statement follows a survey showing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris leading Trump by 38 points among Asian-American voters.
Steven Cheung, communications director of the Trump Campaign, accused political opponents of exploiting the AAPI community for political gains and expressed confidence in Trump's record of promoting diversity and equal opportunity.
