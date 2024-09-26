Left Menu

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

The Trump campaign asserts Donald Trump as a staunch advocate for the Asian-American community. This follows a recent survey showing Kamala Harris leading Trump by 38 points among Asian-American voters. Campaign communications director Steven Cheung criticized opponents for exploiting the AAPI community for political gains. The campaign disputes the poll results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 05:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 05:49 IST
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump campaign has claimed former President Donald Trump as a leading advocate for the Asian-American community amidst recent poll discrepancies.

The statement follows a survey showing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris leading Trump by 38 points among Asian-American voters.

Steven Cheung, communications director of the Trump Campaign, accused political opponents of exploiting the AAPI community for political gains and expressed confidence in Trump's record of promoting diversity and equal opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024