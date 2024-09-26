Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

The Trump campaign has claimed former President Donald Trump as a leading advocate for the Asian-American community amidst recent poll discrepancies.

The statement follows a survey showing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris leading Trump by 38 points among Asian-American voters.

Steven Cheung, communications director of the Trump Campaign, accused political opponents of exploiting the AAPI community for political gains and expressed confidence in Trump's record of promoting diversity and equal opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)