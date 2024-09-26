Left Menu

Race for Maharashtra Assembly Tickets Heats Up

The Indian National Congress and its ally, Nationalist Congress Party (SP), have received numerous applications from Maharashtra assembly poll ticket aspirants. The elections for the 288-member assembly are anticipated in November. Congress and NCP (SP) have seen significant interest from various regions, with Vidarbha leading in Congress applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:07 IST
Race for Maharashtra Assembly Tickets Heats Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The battle for Maharashtra assembly poll tickets is intensifying as the Indian National Congress and its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), received a substantial number of applications from aspiring candidates.

With polls for the 288-member assembly expected in November, the Congress has already amassed 1,633 applications, while the NCP (SP) has collected 1,338. The Congress saw the highest number of applications from Vidarbha (485), followed by Marathwada (325), western Maharashtra (303), Mumbai (256), north Maharashtra (141), and Konkan (123).

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) reported 38 applications for the Deolali seat alone in Nashik district. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut mentioned that his party workers from 210 constituencies had sought tickets. Notably, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance emerged victorious in 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra in recent elections, with Congress leading with 13 wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024