Race for Maharashtra Assembly Tickets Heats Up

The battle for Maharashtra assembly poll tickets is intensifying as the Indian National Congress and its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), received a substantial number of applications from aspiring candidates.

With polls for the 288-member assembly expected in November, the Congress has already amassed 1,633 applications, while the NCP (SP) has collected 1,338. The Congress saw the highest number of applications from Vidarbha (485), followed by Marathwada (325), western Maharashtra (303), Mumbai (256), north Maharashtra (141), and Konkan (123).

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) reported 38 applications for the Deolali seat alone in Nashik district. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut mentioned that his party workers from 210 constituencies had sought tickets. Notably, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance emerged victorious in 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra in recent elections, with Congress leading with 13 wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)