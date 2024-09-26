BJP Leader Highlights Party's Ideology and Campaign Goals

Senior BJP leader B.L. Santosh emphasized the significance of ideology and the pivotal role of party workers in the BJP, during a review meeting for the party's ongoing membership campaign. Santosh urged all workers to cultivate leadership qualities to strengthen the party.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore accused opposition parties of fostering an atmosphere of anarchy and spreading misinformation. He condemned Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for tarnishing India's reputation abroad and criticized his comments on Hindus.

Rathore lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for treating India's 140 crore citizens as family and for his efforts to preserve national unity, integrity, and culture. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to protecting reserved categories and assured that reservation would remain safeguarded under Modi's leadership.

