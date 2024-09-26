JP Nadda Pays Tribute to Rani Durgavati, Criticizes Congress for Alleged Urban Naxalism Support

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president JP Nadda paid floral tribute to Rani Durgavati in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present.

Rani Durgavati was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century, celebrated for her bravery and resistance against the Mughals. Earlier in the day, Nadda lashed out at the Congress party, accusing it of becoming a spokesperson for urban naxalism and aligning with disintegrative forces.

During his address at a BJP membership campaign program in Khordha, Odisha, Nadda criticized the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for advocating the restoration of Article 370, which he argued undermines national unity. Highlighting the BJP's efforts to abrogate Article 370 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he noted how this move integrated Jammu and Kashmir constitutionally with India.

Referring to historical figures like Manmohan Singh and Lal Krishna Advani, Nadda emphasized that refugees from Pakistan in J-K were previously denied voting rights due to Article 370. He stressed that BJP's consistency in ideology since 1952 led to the significant 2019 constitutional change.

Nadda underscored the BJP's structured and widespread membership program, contrasting it with Congress' lack of a similar initiative. He claimed that BJP remains unique in its national appeal, democratic processes, and ideological consistency.

Taking a dig at Congress, Nadda recalled Mahatma Gandhi's advice to disband the party post-independence, a suggestion ignored by Nehru. Highlighting the fluctuating alliances of leftist parties, he asserted BJP's clear ideological stance.

The event also saw mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewing his BJP membership as part of the 2024 membership drive launched in New Delhi.

