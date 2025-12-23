Drone-Dropped Narcotics Racket Busted in Jammu and Kashmir

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district apprehended an alleged drug peddler connected to a drone-dropped narcotics module, officials announced on Tuesday. The accused, Siraj Din, known also as Saraju, reportedly acted as the primary receiver of heroin delivered via drones from Pakistan.

The arrest follows a case involving over 400 grams of narcotics discovered in the border village of Chhan Tanda, Hiranagar. The investigation unveiled a cross-border smuggling network, resulting in the arrest of four individuals from Jammu, Kashmir, and Punjab.

Authorities identified the accused as couriers, traffickers, and financiers. Subsequent raids unearthed over Rs 5 lakh in illicit funds and 414 grams of heroin. Police continue their efforts to dismantle the network and urge public cooperation in combating the narcotics menace.

