Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's Crucial Meeting with PM Modi: Focus on Project Funds

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, is gearing up for a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, where he will urge the early release of funds for key projects including the Chennai Metro and various universal education initiatives.

Arriving in the national capital on Thursday evening, Stalin was warmly greeted by senior DMK leaders, such as MPs T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi, and T Sumathy.

Stalin plans to present a memorandum to the Prime Minister, highlighting alleged delays in the allocation of central funds to Tamil Nadu. Critical issues like the funding for Chennai Metro Phase-II and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme are expected to dominate discussions.

Tamil Nadu's government has expressed strong opposition to the Union Government's PM-SHRI schools scheme, which is linked to the release of SSA funds. PM-SHRI aims to develop model schools that can set an example for others in the vicinity.

During his visit, Stalin is also expected to engage in discussions with Congress leaders and other members of the INDIA bloc.

