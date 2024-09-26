ECI Review Mission in Maharashtra Ahead of Assembly Polls

An Election Commission of India (ECI) team, spearheaded by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, touched down in Mumbai on Thursday for a two-day evaluation of the preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Joining Kumar were election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, along with senior officials from the apex poll body. Their arrival marks the start of a comprehensive review set to include key meetings with political party representatives, enforcement agencies, and high-ranking officials from both the central and state levels.

During this period, the ECI will consult with district collectors, superintendents of police, and nodal officers from various enforcement agencies. The oversight visit will culminate in a press conference scheduled for Saturday evening, after which the team will return to Delhi. Notably, the term of the current Maharashtra assembly is set to expire in November's last week, underscoring the urgency and significance of this review.

