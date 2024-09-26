Left Menu

JP Nadda Emphasizes Youth Role in Viksit Bharat and Calls for Professional Politicians

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda stressed the importance of youth in realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat.' He criticized some parties for misleading the youth and urged professionals to enter politics to bring new thinking and probity. Nadda also praised the facilities at Nalanda Parisar for students preparing for competitive exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:41 IST
Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday emphasized the significance of youth in achieving the dream of 'Viksit Bharat,' criticizing certain parties for misleading them.

Nadda stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages professionals to enter politics, bringing fresh perspectives and enhancing national direction. He addressed youth at Nalanda Parisar during a BJP membership drive event in Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the importance of ethical politics, Nadda asserted that the entry of professionals would strengthen democracy. He praised the Nalanda Library's facilities and lauded the state's initiative to establish similar libraries in 22 cities. Nadda also chaired a meeting at the state BJP office to review the membership drive, describing it as a mega festival and a testament to party workers' contributions.

