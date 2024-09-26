JP Nadda Emphasizes Youth Role in Viksit Bharat and Calls for Professional Politicians

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday emphasized the significance of youth in achieving the dream of 'Viksit Bharat,' criticizing certain parties for misleading them.

Nadda stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages professionals to enter politics, bringing fresh perspectives and enhancing national direction. He addressed youth at Nalanda Parisar during a BJP membership drive event in Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the importance of ethical politics, Nadda asserted that the entry of professionals would strengthen democracy. He praised the Nalanda Library's facilities and lauded the state's initiative to establish similar libraries in 22 cities. Nadda also chaired a meeting at the state BJP office to review the membership drive, describing it as a mega festival and a testament to party workers' contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)