Political Tensions Mount as Hungary's Chief Prosecutor Targets MEP Magyar

Hungary's chief prosecutor has requested the suspension of MEP Peter Magyar's parliamentary immunity. Magyar, Prime Minister Orban's main political rival, allegedly seized and disposed of a man's cellphone. This incident adds to the political tension ahead of the 2026 elections, with Magyar's party gaining significant traction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:03 IST
Hungary's chief prosecutor has officially requested the suspension of the parliamentary immunity of MEP Peter Magyar, the primary political adversary to Prime Minister Orban. This came to light via a statement from the prosecutor's office on Thursday.

Chief prosecutor Peter Polt, an ally of Orban and ex-member of the ruling Fidesz party, accused Magyar of seizing a man's cellphone in a bar and subsequently tossing it into the Danube River on June 21. Polt indicated that this act may constitute theft.

The recovered device has been returned to its owner. While a spokesperson for Magyar referred inquiries to a Facebook post highlighting Polt's affiliation with Fidesz, no direct comments were made about the alleged phone theft. Despite the controversy, Magyar's center-right party continues to gain support, setting the stage for a heated political contest in the run-up to the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

