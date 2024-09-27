NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted for Corruption Amid Turkish Influence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on charges alleging he accepted illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from Turkish nationals seeking to influence him. Federal prosecutors outlined a scheme dating back to 2014, suggesting that these contributions helped fund his 2021 mayoral campaign.

The 64-year-old Democrat is accused of exerting pressure on city officials to approve the opening of a new 36-story Turkish consulate despite safety concerns. If convicted, Adams could face decades in prison. Though he denies the charges, insisting on his innocence, and plans to continue his mayoral duties, some have called for his resignation.

This indictment comes amid a turbulent period for New York politics, which has seen multiple high-profile resignations, including the police commissioner and the city's public schools chief. Adams' case threatens to further destabilize city governance and could complicate his potential re-election campaign in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)