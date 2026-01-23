Yamaha Recalls 3 Lakh Scooters Due to Brake Issue
India Yamaha Motor is recalling over 3 lakh RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooters due to a brake malfunction. The recall involves 3,06,635 scooters manufactured between May 2024 and September 2025. Affected brake parts will be replaced free of charge.
India Yamaha Motor announced a major recall on Friday, pulling over 3 lakh units of its popular RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooters off the roads.
The recall targets 3,06,635 scooters manufactured between May 2, 2024, and September 3, 2025, and is aimed at rectifying a potentially faulty brake part.
Yamaha confirmed that the front brake caliper shows limited functionality under certain conditions. Affected parts will be replaced at no cost to the customer, ensuring safety across all units.
