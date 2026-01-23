Arunachal's Battle Against Illegal Immigration and Drug Abuse
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik directed firm action against illegal immigration and drug abuse, highlighting their impact on social harmony and security. He emphasized technology-driven policing and community cooperation in insurgency-hit districts. The new DGP, Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, outlined strategies for peace and law enforcement reform.
Arunachal Pradesh's Governor, KT Parnaik, called for immediate and decisive action against illegal immigration, citing its detrimental effects on social harmony and internal security. In a meeting with newly-appointed DGP Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, the governor emphasized the pressing need for a comprehensive strategy to combat these issues.
During their discussion, Governor Parnaik stressed the importance of focusing on insurgency-prone districts such as Tirap, Changlang, and Longding. He advocated for increased police presence, effective intelligence operations, and strengthened ties with local communities to foster a sense of security and confidence among residents.
The governor urged leveraging modern technology like digital surveillance and smart crime analysis tools to boost policing efficiency, aiming for a crime-free Arunachal Pradesh. DGP Jamwal shared his immediate priorities and strategic vision for maintaining peace and public safety in the state.
