Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

European governments are set to strengthen offshore wind projects, despite criticism from U.S. President Trump. A summit in Germany will see nine nations commit to expanding wind farms, aiming for 300 GW capacity by 2050, with joint efforts to enhance financing and secure energy stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:44 IST
European governments are poised to reinforce offshore wind projects in a significant move to bolster green energy strategies. Amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who labeled wind turbines as 'losers' without evidence, a draft declaration shows a steadfast commitment by nine nations.

At a summit in Hamburg, leaders from Germany, Britain, Denmark, and other European countries will sign a declaration to accelerate offshore wind power, targeting 300 gigawatts of capacity by 2050. Britain's joint plan with EU countries aims for 100 GW, enhancing energy security and job creation.

The declaration highlights challenges like higher costs but pledges increased financing and subsidy frameworks. Last year, the EU saw wind and solar power surpass fossil fuels, demonstrating a shift towards renewable energy. The initiative seeks to overcome obstacles and fortify the region's strategic autonomy.

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

