Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant political milestone by visiting Thiruvananthapuram, a long-time Leftist stronghold. During a public event, Modi shared light-hearted moments with civic leaders, notably embracing Mayor V V Rajesh and exchanging greetings with other dignitaries.

Efforts to revitalize Thiruvananthapuram were at the forefront of discussions, as Modi addressed a crowd emphasizing the BJP's commitment to addressing the city's developmental needs. He criticized the decades of neglect by the Left and Congress parties and assured full support to transform Thiruvananthapuram into one of India's premier cities.

Controversy arose with State General Education Minister V Sivankutty condemning the exclusion of the Mayor from the official welcoming committee at the airport as a violation of federal principles. Questions about internal BJP dynamics were raised regarding the omission.

