Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a political victory in Thiruvananthapuram, a traditional Left bastion. The visit included interactions with local leaders, where a development blueprint for the city was discussed. Modi criticized the longstanding neglect by local parties, promising support for Thiruvananthapuram's growth.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant political milestone by visiting Thiruvananthapuram, a long-time Leftist stronghold. During a public event, Modi shared light-hearted moments with civic leaders, notably embracing Mayor V V Rajesh and exchanging greetings with other dignitaries.
Efforts to revitalize Thiruvananthapuram were at the forefront of discussions, as Modi addressed a crowd emphasizing the BJP's commitment to addressing the city's developmental needs. He criticized the decades of neglect by the Left and Congress parties and assured full support to transform Thiruvananthapuram into one of India's premier cities.
Controversy arose with State General Education Minister V Sivankutty condemning the exclusion of the Mayor from the official welcoming committee at the airport as a violation of federal principles. Questions about internal BJP dynamics were raised regarding the omission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Unity in Maharashtra: A New Development Agenda
Civic Clash: Power Struggle in Mumbai's Mayoral Election
In last 11 years, NDA govt has done unprecedented work for Tamil Nadu's development: PM Modi.
Empowering Women Through Skill Development: A Successful Tailoring Initiative
Modi's Kerala Visit: Development, Connectivity, and Grand Welcome