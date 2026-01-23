Left Menu

Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a political victory in Thiruvananthapuram, a traditional Left bastion. The visit included interactions with local leaders, where a development blueprint for the city was discussed. Modi criticized the longstanding neglect by local parties, promising support for Thiruvananthapuram's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:43 IST
Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant political milestone by visiting Thiruvananthapuram, a long-time Leftist stronghold. During a public event, Modi shared light-hearted moments with civic leaders, notably embracing Mayor V V Rajesh and exchanging greetings with other dignitaries.

Efforts to revitalize Thiruvananthapuram were at the forefront of discussions, as Modi addressed a crowd emphasizing the BJP's commitment to addressing the city's developmental needs. He criticized the decades of neglect by the Left and Congress parties and assured full support to transform Thiruvananthapuram into one of India's premier cities.

Controversy arose with State General Education Minister V Sivankutty condemning the exclusion of the Mayor from the official welcoming committee at the airport as a violation of federal principles. Questions about internal BJP dynamics were raised regarding the omission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue

Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue

 India
2
Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence

Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence

 India
3
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over VB-G RAM G Act Comments

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over VB-G RAM G Act Comments

 India
4
Ukraine Faces New Power Crisis Amid Renewed Russian Strikes

Ukraine Faces New Power Crisis Amid Renewed Russian Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026