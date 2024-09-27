Left Menu

Japan's Ruling Party Election: A Fight for Stability and Trust

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan will hold a crucial election to choose its new leader, who is set to become the nation's prime minister. The election, happening amid corruption scandals affecting current PM Fumio Kishida, features a record nine candidates, including two women. The outcome could significantly impact Japan's political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:46 IST
A crucial party election in Japan on Friday will determine the nation's new prime minister.

The vote by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party technically chooses a new party leader, but the winner is assured to be elected as prime minister in parliamentary vote next week because the party's ruling coalition controls both houses.

The current Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has been plagued by corruption scandals, leading his party to seek a fresh leader in hopes of regaining public trust ahead of the general election.

A record nine lawmakers, including two women, are vying for the role.

The vote is limited to LDP members of parliament and about 1 million dues-paying party members, representing just 1 per cent of eligible voters.

Backroom negotiations among party heavyweights make this election unpredictable.

Early results from NHK television show Shigeru Ishiba, former defense minister and consistent top media survey performer, alongside Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, as leading contenders. Experts predict two of these three will proceed to a runoff.

Historically, faction leaders often determine votes, but the recent dissolutions of all but one of the six factions could change this dynamic.

Experts worry that without faction support, Japan might revert to early 2000s-style 'revolving door' leadership, causing political instability.

Short-lived governments hinder Japanese prime ministers from setting long-term policy goals or building trusted international relations.

Among the candidates, Takaichi and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa are the only women. If Takaichi wins, she would become Japan's first female prime minister.

Women hold only 10.3 per cent of lower house seats, placing Japan 163rd in female parliamentary representation globally, according to an April report by the Geneva-based Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Current PM Kishida and his Cabinet will resign on Tuesday. Following the parliamentary vote, the new leader will form a new Cabinet.

The main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, struggles to gain momentum despite LDP scandals. However, its new centrist leader, former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, advocates a conservative shift that could lead to broader political realignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

