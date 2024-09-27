Delhi Assembly adjourned briefly after ruckus over MCD standing panel poll issue

Aam Aadmi Party legislators caused a ruckus in the Delhi Assembly on Friday over the issue of MCD standing committee polls following which the House was briefly adjourned.

As AAP MLAs continued with their slogan shouting, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the assembly for 15 minutes.

Later, the AAP MLAs staged a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of the Delhi Assembly and raised slogans against the BJP and the lieutenant governor.

''The L-G is trying to interfere in the constitutional proceedings and making a mockery of the system,'' AAP MLA Dilip Pandey alleged.

The election of one member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) standing committee was directed to be held at 1 pm with an additional municipal commissioner as presiding officer.

The AAP has termed the election ''illegal and null and void'' while reasoning that only the mayor, deputy mayor or a senior councillor can preside over the MCD House meeting to hold the poll.

