Taiwan President Plans Closer Ties with Japan's New Ruling Party Leader
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te aims to strengthen relations with Japan's ruling party under Shigeru Ishiba's leadership. Lai, also the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), congratulated Ishiba on his election as the leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is keen to enhance relations with Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party under its newly elected leader, Shigeru Ishiba, according to a statement from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) released on Friday.
President Lai congratulated Ishiba on his recent election win, underscoring the importance of international cooperation and diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Japan.
In addition to his role as president, Lai also serves as the chairman of the DPP, reinforcing his commitment to fostering strong bilateral relationships.
