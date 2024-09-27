Taiwan President Plans Closer Ties with Japan's New Ruling Party Leader

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is keen to enhance relations with Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party under its newly elected leader, Shigeru Ishiba, according to a statement from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) released on Friday.

President Lai congratulated Ishiba on his recent election win, underscoring the importance of international cooperation and diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Japan.

In addition to his role as president, Lai also serves as the chairman of the DPP, reinforcing his commitment to fostering strong bilateral relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)