Left Menu

Taiwan President Plans Closer Ties with Japan's New Ruling Party Leader

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te aims to strengthen relations with Japan's ruling party under Shigeru Ishiba's leadership. Lai, also the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), congratulated Ishiba on his election as the leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:05 IST
Taiwan President Plans Closer Ties with Japan's New Ruling Party Leader
Lai Ching-te
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is keen to enhance relations with Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party under its newly elected leader, Shigeru Ishiba, according to a statement from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) released on Friday.

President Lai congratulated Ishiba on his recent election win, underscoring the importance of international cooperation and diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Japan.

In addition to his role as president, Lai also serves as the chairman of the DPP, reinforcing his commitment to fostering strong bilateral relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024