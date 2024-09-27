Election Commission Mandates Enhanced Voter Facilities for Upcoming Assembly Polls

The Election Commission has mandated improvements in voter facilities for the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, following widespread complaints during the Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Officials have been instructed to ensure all polling stations are equipped with essential amenities such as benches, fans, drinking water, and shelters.

In a high-level review meeting with the state chief secretary and director general of police, the Election Commission highlighted the need for proper queue management and assured minimum facilities at polling stations. The Commission vowed to take stringent action against any complaints of voter inconvenience on election day.

Additionally, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed displeasure over the low seizure of illegal inducements during the Lok Sabha elections and stressed zero tolerance for any form of bribery or freebies in the forthcoming elections. The state administration has been urged to fill pending Assistant Returning Officer posts before the polls, which are scheduled as the current legislative assembly's term ends on November 26.

