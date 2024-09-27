Jammu and Kashmir Poised for Its First Dogra Hindu Chief Minister, Says BJP Candidate

BJP candidate Sham Lal Sharma urged voters in Jammu and Kashmir to elect the first Dogra Hindu chief minister, emphasizing that this milestone can be achieved only by the BJP.

Sharma criticized Congress, National Conference, and PDP for their power-hungry politics and alleged history of betrayal, claiming strong support for the BJP in the Jammu region.

He warned against returning to past turmoil under Congress and NC, urging voters to back BJP for holistic development, peace, and grassroots democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)