Jagan Mohan Reddy Cancels Tirumala Visit Amidst Political Uproar

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy postponed his planned visit to Tirumala for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Friday, prompting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to accuse him of being "anti-Hindu." This development follows demands from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TDP for Reddy to declare his faith before visiting the temple.

In a press conference, Reddy addressed the controversy, stating, "I am postponing the Tirumala visit. Questions have been raised about my caste. I read the Bible at home and respect Hinduism, Islam, and Sikhism. I belong to the community of humanity. What does the Constitution say? If a person equivalent to the Chief Minister is not allowed into the temple, how will Dalits be treated?" He also called into question whether the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam issue was serious blasphemy, suggesting it was worse.

Reddy accused CM Naidu of "blatantly lying" about the procurement of ghee for Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, describing the process as routine. He claimed government interference was blocking his Tirumala visit and noted that police had issued notices to YSRCP leaders, warning that the visit and associated YSRCP-organized programs lacked approval.

TDP National Spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy criticized Reddy for canceling the visit, labeling him "anti-Hindu." Kommareddy stressed that non-Hindus must sign a declaration before visiting Tirumala, a rule followed for over three decades. He mentioned that prominent personalities like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam complied with this requirement.

TDP's Prem Kumar Jain accused Reddy of staging a drama through the press conference. He ridiculed Reddy's comments about "demonic rule" and castigated him for his actions regarding the Tirupati visit, labeling it a "comedy circus." Jain called for severe punishment for the "sin" Reddy allegedly committed.

The controversy began after CM Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the YSRCP tenure, a claim Reddy disputes. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)