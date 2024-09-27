Left Menu

Czech Senate Elections: High Stakes in Second Round Runoff

Czechs voted for a third of the Senate seats on Friday. The main opposition led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis advanced the most candidates. The second round determines 22 seats, with five already decided. The ruling coalition, despite internal friction, retains a lower house majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:47 IST
  • Czechia

Czechs took to the polls on Friday in the second round of voting for a third of the seats in the Senate, Parliament's upper house.

The opposition, headed by ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis, had the most candidates advancing from the first round, vying for 27 seats. The runoff saw the top two candidates in each district go head-to-head.

Babis' ANO party succeeded with 19 candidates advancing, the best-ever first-round performance for the centrist movement. Five candidates secured outright wins by surpassing the 50% threshold, leaving 22 seats to be decided in runoffs.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala's ruling coalition holds a clear Senate majority. While the lower house of Parliament has more legislative power, the Senate plays a crucial role in passing constitutional amendments and approving Constitutional Court judges. Results of the two-day vote will be announced on Saturday.

Last week, ANO dominated regional elections, winning 10 of the 13 regions. Adding to the ruling coalition's troubles, the junior Pirate Party announced its exit from the Cabinet after Fiala fired its leader, Ivan Bartos, over issues with a new digital system for building permits. Despite the Pirates' exit, Fiala's government remains in control of the lower house majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

