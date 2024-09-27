Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of attempting to delete the votes of AAP supporters in anticipation of losing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He claims the BJP has deployed 'paid employees' in localities to identify and remove AAP voters from electoral rolls. Kejriwal urges residents to check the Election Commission's website regularly to ensure their votes are not deleted and suggests that AAP MLAs monitor changes in voter lists.

Updated: 27-09-2024 20:27 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the BJP has been trying to delete the votes of his party supporters on a massive scale after realizing that it was going to lose the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls due in February.

The former Delhi chief minister speaking in the assembly session also alleged that the BJP has stationed ''paid employees'' in city localities to identify AAP voters and get their names deleted from the voters' lists.

''They know they are going to lose the Delhi Assembly polls very badly. What I have learnt from BJP leaders is that work has been started by them on a massive scale for deleting AAP votes and ensuring bogus voting in the elections," Kejriwal said.

"In each colony they have stationed some 'paid employees' who are going door to door asking people whom they vote for. If someone says they vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, then their votes are deleted,'' he claimed.

Kejriwal said the people of Delhi should be wary of those who visit their houses asking which party they vote for.

''I want to say to Delhi people that if anybody visits and asks you which party you vote for, say I vote for the BJP. Then you are safe, and your vote will not be deleted,'' he said.

The AAP national convener also said the people in the city should check the Election Commission website every day to ensure their votes are not deleted.

Speaking further, he added that AAP MLAs need to warn booth level workers of the party to keep tabs on votes added and deleted in their areas, and the entire process will be monitored by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

