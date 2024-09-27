Left Menu

Nadda Highlights BJP's Achievements in Jammu Post-Article 370

BJP president J P Nadda asserted that Prime Minister Modi and the NDA have achieved unprecedented success in India's progress while accusing the INDIA opposition of corruption and anti-national actions. Nadda highlighted various developmental initiatives in Jammu post-Article 370, including the establishment of AIIMS and infrastructural projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:53 IST
Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) - BJP president J P Nadda stated on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling NDA have attained unprecedented success in driving the country's progress while accusing the INDIA opposition bloc of nurturing corruption and supporting anti-national forces.

Nadda criticized the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) for obstructing Jammu's development and fostering injustice. He noted that under the BJP's administration, Jammu has seen significant progress and stability, contrasting the frequent shutdowns seen before the BJP came to power.

Highlighting achievements like the construction of AIIMS and other educational institutions post-Article 370 abrogation, Nadda emphasized the BJP's plans for Jammu's continued development. He urged local support for sustaining the momentum achieved under the BJP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

