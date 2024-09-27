Nadda Highlights BJP's Achievements in Jammu Post-Article 370

Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) - BJP president J P Nadda stated on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling NDA have attained unprecedented success in driving the country's progress while accusing the INDIA opposition bloc of nurturing corruption and supporting anti-national forces.

Nadda criticized the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) for obstructing Jammu's development and fostering injustice. He noted that under the BJP's administration, Jammu has seen significant progress and stability, contrasting the frequent shutdowns seen before the BJP came to power.

Highlighting achievements like the construction of AIIMS and other educational institutions post-Article 370 abrogation, Nadda emphasized the BJP's plans for Jammu's continued development. He urged local support for sustaining the momentum achieved under the BJP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)