HD Kumaraswamy Accuses Siddaramaiah of Conspiring to Tarnish His Image

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of conspiring to tarnish his image, vowing to expose those involved. He appeared before the Lokayukta regarding a 2015 complaint, criticizing Siddaramaiah's frequent attacks and alleged misuse of legal proceedings. Meanwhile, a FIR against Siddaramaiah for a land allotment scam has emerged.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, charging him with conspiring to tarnish his image. Addressing the media after appearing before the Lokayukta, Kumaraswamy pledged to expose everyone involved in this alleged conspiracy.

Kumaraswamy's appearance before the Lokayukta was in relation to a 2015 complaint filed by Jaya Kumar Hiremutt during Siddaramaiah's tenure as Chief Minister. Accusing Siddaramaiah of the moral right to criticize and dragging his name unnecessarily, Kumaraswamy claimed that the Chief Minister conspired with police officials to malign him. He challenged Siddaramaiah's government for failing to conduct thorough investigations over the past 12 years.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta Police has filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others in connection with a Mysuru Urban Development Authority land allotment scam. This comes following a Special Court's order directing the Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate allegations of illegalities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority to Siddaramaiah's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

