Zelenskiy's Victory Plan: Meeting with Trump Amid U.S. Campaign

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented his war 'victory plan' to Donald Trump during a private meeting, after Trump expressed his intention to mediate the Ukraine-Russia conflict if elected. Zelenskiy met with both Trump and Kamala Harris, emphasizing the necessity of strong U.S. support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:42 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy introduced his 'victory plan' to Donald Trump in a closed-door meeting at Trump Tower, following Trump's commitment to work with Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict if elected. This marked their first face-to-face encounter since 2019.

During the meeting, Trump praised Zelenskiy and stated his favorable relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 'We have a very good relationship (with Zelenskiy), and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin,' Trump told reporters. He expressed confidence in resolving the conflict quickly if elected.

Zelenskiy's plan, which a U.S. official called a revised plea for more weapons and fewer missile use restrictions, assumes Russia's ultimate defeat. Trump's campaign, however, has voiced skepticism, reflecting broader divisions within U.S. political parties over their stance on foreign policy and Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

