UAE Strengthens Ties with the U.S. Amid Security and Tech Collaborations

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is bolstering its ties with the United States, the Gulf state's foreign minister announced on Friday, signifying warmer relations after recent friction under the Biden administration. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's statement followed separate meetings between the UAE ruler and U.S. President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and Republican candidate Donald Trump this week.

Emirati leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan marked his first U.S. visit as the UAE president, which also represented the first visit by a sitting Emirati president since the UAE's founding in 1971. During this visit, President Biden recognized the UAE as a major defense partner, solidifying their strategic alliance.

Sheikh Abdullah declared that the UAE is intensifying its relationship with the U.S., expressing satisfaction with the recognition as a major defense partner as a testament to U.S. policy confidence. He stressed the UAE's ongoing commitment to working closely with Washington, despite Washington's concerns about the UAE's relationship with China. Enhanced cooperation on artificial intelligence and technology has been a recent focal point, highlighted by major investments from Microsoft and Nvidia in UAE's state-backed tech firm G42.

