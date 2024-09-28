Israel Strikes Hezbollah HQ Amid Invasion Concerns

Israel has carried out an attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, escalating tensions in the region.

A senior Israeli official, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that despite the airstrike, Israel aims to avoid initiating a ground invasion in Lebanon.

The official also could not confirm if the attack had successfully targeted Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, adding an element of uncertainty to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)