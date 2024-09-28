Left Menu

Israel Strikes Hezbollah HQ Amid Invasion Concerns

Israel has struck Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs but hopes to avoid a ground invasion in Lebanon. The attack's success in hitting Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah remains uncertain, as per a senior Israeli official who spoke under anonymity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 02:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has carried out an attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, escalating tensions in the region.

A senior Israeli official, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that despite the airstrike, Israel aims to avoid initiating a ground invasion in Lebanon.

The official also could not confirm if the attack had successfully targeted Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, adding an element of uncertainty to the situation.

