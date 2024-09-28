Israel Strikes Hezbollah HQ Amid Invasion Concerns
Israel has struck Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs but hopes to avoid a ground invasion in Lebanon. The attack's success in hitting Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah remains uncertain, as per a senior Israeli official who spoke under anonymity.
Israel has carried out an attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, escalating tensions in the region.
A senior Israeli official, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that despite the airstrike, Israel aims to avoid initiating a ground invasion in Lebanon.
The official also could not confirm if the attack had successfully targeted Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, adding an element of uncertainty to the situation.
