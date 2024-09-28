Left Menu

India's Bid for UN Security Council Seat: Bhutan's Prime Minister Advocates

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has voiced strong support for India to secure a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, citing the nation’s economic growth and leadership of the Global South. Tobgay also expressed gratitude towards India for its support of Bhutan's development and emphasized the need for Security Council reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:44 IST
Tshering Tobgay Image Credit: Twitter(@tsheringtobgay)

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has strongly advocated for India to be granted a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Tobgay highlighted India's significant economic growth and leadership in the Global South during his address to the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly session.

Tobgay expressed Bhutan's deepest gratitude to India for its longstanding support and friendship, particularly in aiding Bhutan's graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category. He emphasized the necessity for the United Nations to evolve in order to reflect the current geopolitical and economic landscape.

During the high-level week, several UN Member states, including France, UK, and the US, showed explicit support for India's bid for a permanent seat. Tobgay also reiterated Bhutan’s call for wider UN Security Council reforms to make it more representative and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

