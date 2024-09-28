Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Tight Race in Michigan and Wisconsin
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in Michigan and Wisconsin, per a New York Times and Siena College poll. Harris has a slight edge over Trump in voter support in these critical battleground states.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump are neck and neck in the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a recent opinion poll.
The poll, conducted by the New York Times and Siena College, revealed that Harris has garnered 48% support among likely voters in Michigan, with Trump close behind at 47%. In Wisconsin, Harris holds 49% support compared to Trump's 47%, indicating a tight race as the election approaches.
These findings underscore the high stakes and intense competition as both candidates vie for crucial electoral votes in these states.
