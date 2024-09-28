Left Menu

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Tight Race in Michigan and Wisconsin

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in Michigan and Wisconsin, per a New York Times and Siena College poll. Harris has a slight edge over Trump in voter support in these critical battleground states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:20 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump are neck and neck in the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a recent opinion poll.

The poll, conducted by the New York Times and Siena College, revealed that Harris has garnered 48% support among likely voters in Michigan, with Trump close behind at 47%. In Wisconsin, Harris holds 49% support compared to Trump's 47%, indicating a tight race as the election approaches.

These findings underscore the high stakes and intense competition as both candidates vie for crucial electoral votes in these states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

