Sirsa Assembly Seat: A Battle Between Congress and HLP Amid BJP's Absence

In the 90-seat Haryana assembly, the Sirsa constituency is seeing a direct contest between the Congress and Gopal Kanda's Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP), as the BJP has chosen not to field a candidate. This move, Congress alleges, is a strategic decision to offer indirect support to Kanda.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has also extended its support to Kanda, despite contesting against the BJP and Congress in other parts of the state. INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala has been actively campaigning for Kanda, further complicating the political landscape.

Congress has fielded Gokul Setia, who narrowly lost to Kanda in the 2019 assembly elections. Both Kanda and Setia have been intensifying their campaigns, with Kanda promising industrial development and Setia focusing on healthcare and clean water issues. As the polling date of October 5 approaches, the race in Sirsa remains tightly contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)