Left Menu

Vietnam's Political Shifts: A Battle for Leadership

Vietnam's Communist Party has finalized decisions for the next leadership roles, with To Lam as a key contender. Political reforms and infrastructure development are central to the agenda. Lam's leadership style has sparked both support and challenges, especially amidst trade tensions with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:34 IST
Vietnam's Political Shifts: A Battle for Leadership
leadership

Senior officials of Vietnam's Communist Party wrapped up a crucial two-day plenum in Hanoi, finalizing decisions on leadership candidates. Party chief To Lam is a leading contender, but official announcements are reserved for the party congress in January.

Lam's push for public administration reforms and infrastructure expansion buoyed the stock market, signifying investor confidence in political stability. Despite his past successes, Lam's plans to combine his role with the state presidency may be on hold due to trade tensions with the U.S.

Intense speculation surrounds the five key roles up for grabs, with factions led by Lam and the military vying for dominance. Decisions on top positions, including potential surprises, hinge on senior leaders, keeping Hanoi abuzz with anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025