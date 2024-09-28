Delhi Government Unveils Comprehensive Winter Action Plan to Tackle Air Pollution

The Delhi government has introduced a 14-point winter action plan aimed at tackling air pollution in the capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Saturday. The plan addresses three primary pollution contributors: dust, vehicle emissions, and biomass burning.

Rai highlighted measures such as erecting high walls around construction sites, using green nets, deploying anti-smog guns, washing vehicles, and sprinkling water on dusty areas. He underscored the importance of a collaborative effort with other states and the central government for effective pollution control.

On stubble burning in Punjab, Rai noted that the state's plan cannot be orchestrated from Delhi. Punjab has seen a significant reduction in stubble burning incidents, credited to local and government interventions. Rai urged the central government to convene a joint environment ministers' meeting to streamline efforts against winter pollution nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)