Allegations Fly as Rajasthan CM Accuses Jharkhand’s Ruling Alliance of Appeasement Politics

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma accused the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of prioritizing appeasement politics and encouraging infiltration for vote banks. He alleges that the coalition promotes dynastic politics and fails to fulfill election promises. Sharma's critiques were made during BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Deoghar, targeting upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:34 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, on Saturday, targeted the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of indulging in appeasement politics and promoting infiltration from Bangladesh to secure votes.

Addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Deoghar, Sharma alleged that the JMM, Congress, and RJD are perpetuating dynastic politics aimed at the prosperity of their leaders' families.

Sharma further criticized the coalition for failing to deliver on their election promises, engaging in corruption, and misleading the public as assembly elections approach. The BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks to traverse 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

