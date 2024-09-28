Russia Condemns Israel Over Hezbollah Leader's Death
Russia has condemned the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, urging a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon. The Russian foreign ministry warned of potential dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the Middle East as tensions rise.
- Russia
Russia strongly condemned Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as announced by the foreign ministry on Saturday. The ministry called on Israel to halt its hostilities in Lebanon.
The forceful action taken by Israel could result in significantly greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the broader Middle East, warned the foreign ministry in its statement.
