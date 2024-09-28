Left Menu

Russia Condemns Israel Over Hezbollah Leader's Death

Russia has condemned the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, urging a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon. The Russian foreign ministry warned of potential dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the Middle East as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:18 IST
Russia Condemns Israel Over Hezbollah Leader's Death
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia strongly condemned Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as announced by the foreign ministry on Saturday. The ministry called on Israel to halt its hostilities in Lebanon.

The forceful action taken by Israel could result in significantly greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the broader Middle East, warned the foreign ministry in its statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024