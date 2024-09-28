Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Aids Pregnant Woman in Distress Near Budge Budge Station

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee facilitated medical treatment and covered expenses for a vagrant pregnant woman found in distress near Budge Budge rail station. She was transferred to Budge Budge Municipal Hospital where she gave birth to a boy. Local authorities are considering legal procedures for potential adoption requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:00 IST
Trinamool Congress's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has extended a helping hand to a vagrant pregnant woman found near Budge Budge rail station in South 24 Parganas. The woman, discovered in a critical condition, was first admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to Budge Budge Municipal Hospital where she successfully gave birth to a healthy boy.

Banerjee, representing the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, ensured that the woman received proper medical care and took responsibility for all expenses. He also arranged for her accommodation, highlighting his commitment to aiding those in distress within his constituency.

Several couples have shown interest in adopting the newborn, but authorities will adhere to legal procedures before deciding on the matter. Both mother and child are reported to be in good health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

