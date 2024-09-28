Rajnath Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Remarks
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally, accusing him of tarnishing India's image abroad. Singh cited previous BJP leaders who upheld the country's reputation despite being in opposition. He also criticized Congress's governance and unfulfilled promises in states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the opposition leader of tarnishing India's image during his foreign visits.
Speaking at a rally in Haryana's Badli to support BJP candidate O P Dhankar, Singh compared Gandhi's actions to senior BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani who never maligned the country's reputation abroad despite being in opposition.
The union minister referred to Gandhi's remarks in the US about the Sikh community, questioning if there were any restrictions on Sikhs practicing their religion in India. Singh stressed that the BJP played the role of opposition responsibly without damaging India's image internationally.
Gandhi, in a recent address to Indian Americans in Herndon, Virginia, had emphasized issues faced by Sikhs in India, stating that the fight transcends politics. Singh also lashed out at Congress for failing to fulfill promises in Himachal Pradesh and criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government for corruption allegations.
He accused Congress of spreading misinformation about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and misleading the youth. Singh concluded by highlighting the 'non-stop' development in Haryana over the past decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
