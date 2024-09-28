Defence Minister Targets Congress, AAP Over Unfulfilled Promises in Haryana Rally

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday, lashed out at Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not delivering on their manifesto promises. He stated that wherever Congress has governed in Haryana, the state's conditions have worsened.

Addressing a poll rally in Haryana, Singh said that former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and current CM Nayab Singh Saini have maintained clean records, with no corruption charges. He touted continuous development under BJP rule and criticized Congress for failing to deliver on promises in neighboring Himachal Pradesh. Singh also took a swipe at Karnataka's Congress-led government, which is facing corruption allegations.

Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of tarnishing India's image on foreign soil and asked the public not to trust Congress. He also criticized the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that they only make empty promises to win elections.

Highlighting the BJP's Sankalp Patra, Singh promised financial aid to women under the Laaddo Lakshmi Yojana, and health benefits for families. He assured affordable gas prices under the Har Ghar Grahini Yojana and benefits for Agniveer soldiers. Singh also spoke about purchasing crops at MSP and the affordable price of urea for farmers.

Singh emphasized India's economic growth, aiming for the country to become the third-largest economy and a developed nation by 2047. He supported the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it would save resources. Singh addressed the rally via phone after being unable to reach Katihal, Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)