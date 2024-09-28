Middle East Unrest: Hezbollah Leader Killed, Tensions Soar
Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East. The conflict has resulted in over 1,000 deaths in Lebanon and significant displacements. Iran blames the US for Nasrallah’s death, while Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel’s actions.
Smoke rose from Beirut's southern suburbs Saturday after heavy airstrikes killed multiple Hezbollah commanders, including leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Lebanese militant group confirmed its longtime leader's death, a turning point in Middle East conflicts.
Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets persisted Saturday, with the army notifying residents to evacuate three targeted buildings. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who cut short his US trip, vowed at the United Nations that Israel's campaign against Hezbollah would continue, jeopardizing potential cease-fire efforts.
With over 1,000 people killed in Lebanon and more than 211,000 displaced, the UN reported shutdowns of at least 20 primary healthcare centers in high-conflict zones. Iran's president accused the US of abetting Nasrallah's killing. Turkish President Erdogan condemned Israel's actions, calling for a unified Muslim response.
