Union Ministers Launch Scathing Attacks on Rahul Gandhi Over Anti-India Narrative, MSP Claims

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched a strong attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, claiming an 'anti-India gang' is using him to weaken the country. 'There is an anti-India gang, an ecosystem that creates an anti-India narrative to weaken our country. That ecosystem has deliberately made Rahul Gandhi its face. They use Rahul Gandhi; he talks about weakening India. This is the impact of the ecosystem; people are also understanding it,' Rijiju told the media.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Gandhi of misleading farmers regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP). 'Some NGO has recently told Rahul Gandhi that he will get votes by saying MSP. Rahul Baba, do you know the full form of MSP? Do you know which are the Kharif and Rabi crops? Congress governments running across the country, stop lying to the farmers in the name of MSP. The BJP government of Haryana is buying 24 crops from farmers at MSP. Congress leaders in Haryana should tell us once which government of yours in the country bought 24 crops at MSP?' Shah questioned.

Shah also criticized Gandhi's comments about reservations for ST-SC-OBC communities made abroad. 'Rahul Baba goes abroad and says we will end the reservation of ST-SC-OBC communities. They used to accuse us of ending reservation and went to America and said in English that we will end reservation. Rahul Baba, how will you end it? The government is ours and I tell you that as long as there is even one BJP MP in the Parliament, you cannot end the reservation,' Shah asserted.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre over a so-called 'monopoly model,' claiming it has led to job losses and devastated micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). 'Modi ji's monopoly model has taken away jobs, devastated MSMEs, and deprived people of opportunity. India deserves better,' Gandhi said. Addressing a gathering, he remarked, 'India has a huge set of skills; India is not the government of India, India is 'you.' The simple biggest reason, in my view, why we are having unemployment is because the basic structure of employment, which is smaller and bigger businesses, is under severe attack from 5-10 really big monopolies.'

(With inputs from agencies.)