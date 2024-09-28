Congress Accuses J&K Administration of Sabotage As Priyanka Gandhi's Rally Faces Hurdles

The Congress on Saturday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of deliberately sabotaging its campaign by hindering Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's helicopter landing in Kathua district's Billawar constituency. The Congress leader was scheduled to address an election rally there.

Priyanka Gandhi was slated to hold public rallies in Billawara and Bishnah constituencies of the Jammu region in the afternoon. However, she could not visit Billawar to seek support for former minister and party candidate Dr. Manohar Lal due to the helicopter issue.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also missed rallies in Chhamb and Ramgarh constituencies after his helicopter developed a snag on Friday. JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma questioned the Union Territory administration's role in the matter, calling it a 'shameless sabotage.'

Addressing a rally in Bishnah, Priyanka criticized the BJP over its 'Naya Kashmir' slogan, claiming the region faces unprecedented crises under the saffron party's 10-year rule. She pledged to restore Jammu and Kashmir's dignity, statehood, and revive the Darbar Move practice, while also promising to protect land and job rights for locals.

