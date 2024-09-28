Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Appointed Deputy CM Amid Major TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, becomes Deputy Chief Minister, taking on Planning and Development portfolio in addition to Youth Welfare and Sports Development. The reshuffle also sees V Senthil Balaji re-inducted following his release from judicial custody, alongside new ministerial inductees.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Appointed Deputy CM Amid Major TN Cabinet Reshuffle
Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister. Udhayanidhi, currently Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, will also take up the Planning and Development portfolio.

The announcement came as part of a major cabinet reshuffle within the state government. The reshuffle also includes the re-induction of Senthil Balaji into the Tamil Nadu cabinet. Chief Minister Stalin has recommended the induction of V Senthil Balaji, Dr. Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran, and SM Nasar into the Council of Ministers.

The official statement from Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan confirmed that the Governor approved the Chief Minister's recommendations. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for September 29 at 3:30 PM at Raj Bhavan, Chennai.

The Governor also approved the removal of Thiru T. Mano Thangaraj, Thiru Gingee K.S. Masthan, and Thiru K. Ramachandran from their ministerial positions. Notably, Senthil Balaji, recently released on bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, will return to the cabinet. Balaji had been in judicial custody since his arrest by the ED on June 14 of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

